Feds Urge EMS to Prepare for Potential Unrest Ahead of Inauguration

EMS providers should be prepared for unrest ahead of the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden next week, according to memo from the federal government.

“In light of last week’s violence at the US Capitol and the upcoming inauguration, it is important that every member of the EMS community maintains situational awareness and prioritizes their safety and the safety of their colleagues and patients,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of EMS wrote, linking to the document Fire and EMS Response to Civil Unrest on EMS.gov.

The document includes steps that can be taken to prepare personnel, stations, apparatus, and the community for a challenging emergency response. It also includes additional resources from the U.S. Fire Administration and the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

The agency urges providers to keep yourself and crewmembers in check during stressful times and urges you reach out for help should it become too much to handle.

