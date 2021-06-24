Condominium Collapse in Miami-Dade County

Dozens of first responders are at the scene of a partial collapse of a multi-story condominium building in Surfside.
First responders from across Miami-Dade County are at the scene of a condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Miami Beach Police Department photo, Twitter)

Technical rescue operations underway at condo collapse in Surfside, Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Florida – NBC Miami reports that dozens of first responders are at the scene of a partial collapse of a multi-story condominium building in Surfside.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they responded to the collapse at the condominium building near 88th Street and Collins Avenue just north of Miami Beach around 2 a.m.

The county’s Technical Rescue Team was being assisted by municipal fire departments.

There is no report on the specific number of occupants inside the building at the time of the collapse.

