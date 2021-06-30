New Ambucycle Unit Vehicles Inaugurated in Jerusalem

On Tuesday evening, in Jerusalem’s Safra Square, a ceremony took place in which a new ambucylce unit was inaugurated. The new unit, which has been called “The Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson Ambucycle Unit,” is made up 150 new United Hatzalah ambucycles that are now being deployed by the organization across Israel.

Dr. Adelson was on hand for the event, as was Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and the leadership of United Hatzalah. The ambucycles were set up ahead of the ceremony in the form of a seven-branched menorah that covered the entirety of Safra Square. Following the ceremony, all 150 vehicles drove in a convoy around the old city of Jerusalem after each and every volunteer saluted Dr. Adelson for her support of the organization and her help in saving the life of Eli Beer, the president and founder of United Hatzalah, when he was deathly ill with COVID-19.

Beer spoke at the event about Dr. Adelson’s great work and support of the organization. “This event was held to honor some of the greatest supporters and defenders of Israel, Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson. The new unit, comprising 150 vehicles, is assisting 150 medical first responders in providing emergency medical care around the country, including the developing areas of the Negev, Galilee, and Judea and Samaria. This will significantly increase the effectiveness of emergency medical response in Israel. They will enable us to provide faster EMS response as soon as emergencies occur.”

Dr. Miriam Adelson spoke to the gathered crowd of ambucycle drivers and members of the public that, “I understand the magic of riding a motorcycle. It is clear that it is necessary for you and for the sake of everyone who you are helping. In your hands, these two-wheeled vehicles will work for the good of all. They will be used for the greatest good and the ultimate mitzvah of saving lives.” Quoting the Talmud Dr. Adelson said, “Anyone who saves a single life, it is as if they have saved an entire world. With that simple statement, our sages of old summed up the entirety of Judaism throughout the generations. This was an insight that the other great religions of the world adopted, and they have representatives of their faiths among you tonight and among the volunteers of United Hatzalah in general.”

Dr. Adelson added, “When they told us that saving a life was akin to saving the world, our sages in fact commanded us to do whatever we can to save a person in danger as if the entire world were in danger. We are commanded to act quickly, it is our responsibility to do so. This is my blessing and gift to you.”

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said during the inauguration ceremony, “We are standing here in the square outside of Jerusalem’s city hall in order to recognize and thank the Adelson family for their tremendous donation to the state of Israel, to the city of Jerusalem, and specifically today, to United Hatzalah. The Adelson family is one of the most ideologically driven and patriotic families that the Jewish nation has had in the recent past, and it is for that reason that we tell you all, and you in particular my dear Miriam, thank you.!”