Five Killed in South African Medical Helicopter Crash

The pilot and four healthcare workers were killed in a medical helicopter crash in South Africa on Thursday, the company said.

The Netcare 911 helicopter crashed near Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, said the helicopter company’s parent company, Netcare, in a statement.

Online video footage showed flames and smoke coming from the crashed helicopter in a field.

Netcare 911 has confirmed that this afternoon, one of their helicopters crashed, killing all occupants – near Bergville. More details to follow. @ECR_Newswatch pic.twitter.com/JFdP4kBg6J — Lauren_Beukes39 (@LBeukes39) January 21, 2021

“We are profoundly saddened, and our deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones of our colleagues aboard Netcare 1 air ambulance, which was carrying a pilot and four healthcare personnel on board when it crashed near Bergville,” said Craig Grindell, Netcare 911’s managing director.

Officials did not immediately identify those onboard.

“We are shocked beyond words at the tragic loss of these healthcare heroes. The details surrounding the crash are not yet clear. We will however issue a further statement once more information becomes available and the next of kin of those aboard have been notified,” Grindell said.