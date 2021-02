Ben Clincy, EMT-P, is a fulltime paramedic as well as a writer/artist and the creator of the popular comic strip "EMScapades." He's also a singer/songwriter, star of the "EMScapades: Off Duty" podcast, and a stand-up comedian who's performed in clubs, colleges, theatres, bars and other venues nationwide for more than 14 years. Visit his website at EMScapades.com and follow him on Twitter @emscapades .