Submit Your Product to the New Product Showcase

JEMS and EMS Today are again offering our New Product Showcase. The winners are selected by a team of judges that will review and evaluate dozens of new products and innovations in EMS equipment, vehicles and programs.

Multiple entries will be selected as Hot Products winners. Last year, products from Medline Industries, ZOLL, North American Rescue, LLC, and PulsePoint were just some of the winners. Click here to see all of last year’s winning products.

Only products launched within the last 18 months are eligible for consideration. Exhibitors may submit no more than three products for consideration.

Hot Product Award winners will receive recognition at EMS Today 2021.

Do you want to submit your product? You can start by viewing the entry rules here.