Sign Up to Compete in the 2021 JEMS Games!

Is your team the best? Prove it at the JEMS Games, a challenging and educational clinical competition highlighting cutting-edge simulation technology.

The preliminary competition challenges teams to appropriately assess and provide quality, efficient patient care during three realistic, high-pressure scenarios.

The top three teams move on to the final competition, a 20-minute high-energy scenario that requires managing multiple patients. An awards ceremony immediately follows where we award 1st, 2nd and 3rd place medals. Better yet, the top team goes home with $1,000!

St. Petersburg (FL) Fire Rescue won the competition last year.

Click here to view the Rules & Regulations.

Click here to register your Team.