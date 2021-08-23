Register for the EMS Today Virtual Event

EMS Today, the JEMS Conference and Expo, will be offering conference sessions in a live virtual format August 25-27, 2021.

You can attend sessions by streaming them live from wherever you are in the world! Further your learning – as well as gain a better understanding of critical topics and current issues affecting the EMS community – all while earning CE credits.

There are more than 76 conference sessions from 62 speakers. Click here to see a full list of classes we are offering.

Register today for the virtual conference!