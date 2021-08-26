2020 John P. Pryor, MD, Street Medicine Society Award Announced

Sponsored by:

Angus M. Jameson, MD, MPH, FACEP, FAEMS, has been awarded the 2020 John P. Pryor, MD, Street Medicine Society Award at the virtual EMS Today Conference and Exposition.

The award, sponsored by iSimulate, is presented each year to a physician for his or her exemplary service to the field of emergency medical services.

Dr. Jameson serves as the medical director for Pinellas County (FL) EMS and is an affiliate assistant professor at the Morsani College of Medicine at the University of South Florida.

As the medical director of Pinellas County EMS, Dr. Jameson supports the work of more than 1,800 EMTs and paramedics across 20 agencies who together serve a population of approximately one million people in and around the area of St. Petersburg.

Dr. Jameson worked as an EMT at Pinellas County EMS early in his career, and since returning to Pinellas as the medical director nearly nine years ago, has led numerous initiatives aimed at improving care and advancing the professionalism of EMTs and paramedics. His colleagues at Pinellas County EMS describe some of the most impactful accomplishments the system has made since his arrival as:

1. Establishing a focus on professionalism through bringing back the “swagger” for paramedics and EMTs to be skilled, compassionate, and accountable professional clinicians who provide aggressive, timely and state of the art treatment;

2. Promoting patient safety through implementing Crew Resource Management as a core competency in the system, standardizing medical gear and bags across the system, massively reduced hospital offload delays, promoting a “Just Culture” approach to accountability, implementing the FirstPass quality review system as part of a robust Quality Management Program, and adopting the MACC Check system from Wichita (which Pinellas evolved into the I-MACC check to include procedural interventions);

3. Facilitating the professional advancement of EMS Clinicians by establishing, developing, and expanding the Pinellas County Center for Prehospital Medicine to provide in house training and CME, launching and expanding the Pinellas County EMS Academy for new clinicians joining the system, and establishing an academic relationship and prehospital research program with the University of South Florida.

4. Expanding special teams’ capabilities by establishing a BLS ambulance program, expanding the Critical Care Transport Team, and improving training, equipment, and protocols for tactical, hazmat and technical rescue medics.

About Dr. Jameson

Dr. Jameson has over 20 years of practice in EMS with direct field experience at all levels — from EMT-B to EMS-Physician — in both ground- and helicopter-based systems.

He graduated from Albany Medical College, completed his residency training in emergency medicine at the University of Pittsburgh and completed his EMS Fellowship at the FDNY.

He holds a master’s degree in public health and has focused his work in this arena on the opioid epidemic, first responder mental health and acted as a primary physician advisor to his county’s leadership on COVID-19 policy.

He is board certified in both emergency medicine and emergency medical services. In addition to his work with Pinellas County EMS, Dr. Jameson continues to practice hospital-based emergency medicine, and is active in promoting regional advances in stroke, STEMI and cardiac arrest care.

Dr. Jameson also serves as a board member of both the Florida Association of EMS Medical Directors and the Prehospital Guidelines Consortium. He was recently appointed as National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians’ (NAEMT) liaison to the AHA ECC Committee.

He participates in several state and national EMS organizations, including the National Association of EMS Physicians and NAEMT.

About the Award

The John P. Pryor, MD, Street Medicine Society Award is presented each year to a physician who has come up through the ranks as an EMS provider and constantly demonstrated a sincere and ongoing dedication to the betterment of EMS on a regional or national basis through clinical excellence or educational, logistical and/or humanitarian initiatives.

The award is named after John P. Pryor, MD, FACS, an EMS physician who was killed on Dec. 25, 2008, while serving in Iraq. Dr. Pryor posthumously received the first award in his name at the 2009 EMS Today Conference.