2020 EMS10 Winner Profile: Pinellas County (FL) EMS

Pinellas County EMS in Florida exists to meet the EMS needs for the more than one million residents and visitors to the county. The system employs an all-paramedic ambulance system of advanced life support (ALS) patient care and transportation. The system consists of paramedics who provide on-scene ALS care through first response units from municipal fire departments and fire districts and ALS care to the hospital by SunStar Paramedics.

Pinellas County EMS is being recognized as a 2021 EMS 10 Innovation Award winner for its model COVID vaccination program implemented for emergency responders and skilled nursing home facility (SNF) residents and staff. Ulyee Choe, DO, director of the Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Pinellas County; Angus Jameson, MD, Pinellas County EMS medical director and Charles (Chuck) Walker, Pinellas County’s EMS clinical services coordinator, are responsible for quality assurance, planning and implementation of these important programs.

The Pinellas team developed a clinical protocol (DH) training program and all supporting materials in just four days once the first COVID-19 vaccine was approved. They then delivered that training on days five and six and gave the first shots on day eight. Pinellas was selected by Florida as one of two counties to offer the first COVID-19 vaccines as part of the state’s pilot project. Broward County was the other county Florida county selected.

Pinellas County partnered with paramedics and the Florida National Guard to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to SNF residents and staff. The goal was to augment the efforts of the federal partnership with two national pharmacy chains to deliver vaccine to the long-term care facilities. Pinellas is a county of one million population that has a large vulnerable population in its citizenry and has many long-term care residents and 68 skilled nursing facilities. In a five-day mission, Pinellas County EMS Task Forces administered the vaccine to all 68 active nursing homes for a total of 6,678 (3,987 residents/ 2,691 staff). Following that mission, Pinellas County offered the vaccine to Pinellas EMS and fire/rescue personnel.

In December of 2020, Pinellas County had multiple COVID-19 vaccine doses that were going to expire if they were not administered. After the skilled nursing facility residents were vaccinated, there were thousands more doses left to be used prior to them expiring. The Pinellas County Department of Health made the decision to administer these vaccinations to front-line first responders. The skilled nursing facility vaccinations were completed on a Sunday and two hundred eighty front-line first responders received the first dose of the vaccination on Monday. The other 204 doses were sent to Manatee County who administered those doses to front-line healthcare workers as well.