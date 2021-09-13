2020 EMS10 Winner Profile: Employees of Empress EMS

Empress EMS started as a privately owned ambulance service in Yonkers, New York. It grew to become the primary EMS provider for the City of Yonkers as well as Mt. Vernon, New Rochelle and White Plains. Empress EMS also providers ALS service for the surrounding agencies. Two years ago, the Minerva family decided to join PatientCare EMS Solutions as their parent company. Currently Empress EMS has 600+ employees staffing 110 ambulance and handles more than 110,000 transports per year.

And then, March 11, 2020, happened.

Employees awoke to the headline in the New York Daily News of “NEW ROCH-HELL.” As many may recall, this was the milewide area of the city that was totally shut down with the National Guard being called in. This was ground-zero for COVID-19 in the United States.

Empress EMS has the honor and responsibility of serving the residents of this city for 911 service. In the face of what all knew would be an event where all healthcare resources would be overrun, every employee of Empress EMS reported for work in both Westchester County and New York City. Personal protective equipment (PPE) was well-stocked for an agency that did 100,000+ transports a year, but not enough for full PPE on every call. Initially, there was no way to test for the virus in the field. The larger concern was how to protect personnel and their families. Throughout the pandemic, Empress EMS’s 600 employees had just 80 positive cases with only two hospitalizations and zero deaths. It is simply remarkable for the front-line prehospital healthcare workers at the epicenter of a pandemic.

An added concern for Empress EMS was also the emotional toll this was taking on providers. For the first time, EMS was directed not to transport patients to the emergency department, if possible. For cardiac arrests, they were worked on-scene and EMS then had the task of telling family members “I’m sorry, there’s nothing more we can do” or “say your goodbyes” if the patient was transported as family was not allowed into hospitals.

Empress EMS needed to ensure proper support of their staff with depth rates rising 250%. With their first actions for COVID-19 starting in late February of 2020, there were updated SOPs and ABC guides put in place and the leadership team met many times a day, seven days a week for many months to ensure they were up to date with the constantly changing guidelines from federal and state entities.

The initial clinical encounter with COVID-19 was on March 3, 2020, when they had their first COVID patient, and then again on March 6, when Empress EMS was mobilized with the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 Task Force in New Rochelle. Empress EMS staff worked with other healthcare professionals from across New York State and were deployed in a seven-county area to provide the first COVID testing teams in New York State.

The Empress Community Paramedicine (CP) teams were quickly trained and mobilized to provide COVID testing. COVID vaccinations came later. A 12-person dedicated decontamination team was also established. The CP program applied for and was chosen as a FEMA Crisis Counseling Provider through Project Hope and provided free and anonymous counseling to anyone affected by COVID in Westchester County. These teams were also deployed by New York State to one of the first mass vaccination sites in Binghamton to takeover a challenged vaccine distribution program. Empress EMS employees were responsible for the overall management of the Pfizer vaccination supply and distribution to 2,000-2,500 patients a day. The total operations were redesigned by Empress EMS CP teams and then used as a model for other state mass vaccination sites. They have since been deployed to support many other mass vaccination sites, as well as to COVID testing and CPR training. Many military members and Department of Defense personnel also deployed to the New York State Vaccination Program. Empress EMS were also one of the first agencies in the state to take on a homebound vaccination program.

With all these accomplishments and obstacles that the staff of Empress EMS overcame, the most remarkable thing is they all showed up and continue to show up. Regardless of the experience or lever of training of the staff, all of them rose to the occasion.