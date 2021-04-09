Two Hospitalized After Ambulance Flips in Chicago’s (IL) Avondale Neighborhood

By
JEMS Staff
-
Chicago Fire Department officials said the crash occurred at 8:06 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Addison and Kimball.

According to a report from NBC5, an investigation has begun into the cause of an accident involving a private ambulance that flipped after it crashed in the Avondale neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday evening.

Chicago Fire Department (CFD) officials said the crash occurred at 8:06 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Addison and Kimball when the ambulance was struck by a vehicle.

Two employees, a male in his 20s and a female in her 40s, were in the ambulance and then taken to Illinois Masonic in stable condition, according to CFD officials.

Previous articleKid Sisters Honored for Giving First Aid after Rollover Crash
Next articleOne Killed, Five Wounded at TX Cabinet Business, Police Say
JEMS Staff
JEMS Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display