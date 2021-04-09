Two Hospitalized After Ambulance Flips in Chicago’s (IL) Avondale Neighborhood

According to a report from NBC5, an investigation has begun into the cause of an accident involving a private ambulance that flipped after it crashed in the Avondale neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday evening.

Chicago Fire Department (CFD) officials said the crash occurred at 8:06 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Addison and Kimball when the ambulance was struck by a vehicle.

Two employees, a male in his 20s and a female in her 40s, were in the ambulance and then taken to Illinois Masonic in stable condition, according to CFD officials.