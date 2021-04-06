Pioneering Minneapolis (MN) Female Paramedic Retires After 48-Year Career

According to a report from M Health Fairview, Rose Pelzel said that, when she started her career as a frontline paramedic in 1973, the world of emergency medical services (EMS) was a “man’s field.” Forty-eight years later, a lot has changed.

A professional life that began when a friend dared her to take paramedic training classes, Pelzel has persevered through merges, new technologies, and general changes to the field.

As Pelzel has encountered high-stress situations that required empathy and intense preparation, and her hard work and dedication has not gone unnoticed.

Throughout the years, Pelzel has taken on different job titles and new responsibilities. But what she’s most proud of is the mentorship and training she gives to those just starting out in the field.

Although Pelzel is leaving behind valued coworkers, her legacy isn’t quite finished. As a certified reiki, she hopes to learn more about energy healing and will continue to help the people in her orbit.

Pelzel said she will miss “the people” most of all when she retires.