Augusta (GA) Commissioners Working to Improve Ambulance Service

According to a report from WJBF, city officials from Augusta, Georgia, are working hard to provide better ambulance service to their community.

A city commission subcommittee is working on changes to the agreement with Gold Cross to improve the care going to residents.

Chairman Ben Hasan said that if the city is going to have a contract with Gold Cross, they will need outside help to manage its contract.

Other areas the subcommittee will look at is the number of on-duty ambulances and how large a subsidy Augusta should pay Gold Cross.