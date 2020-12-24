Watch: OH EMS Medical Director Receives COVID Vaccination

In an effort to encourage EMS providers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as to participate as vaccine administrators, OH Gov. Mike DeWine included Carol Cunningham, MD, FAAEM, FAEMS, and several other EMS providers in his Coronavirus briefing on Wednesday.

Dr. Cunningham is the State Medical Director for the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Division of EMS, a board certified emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, and an associate professor of emergency medicine at Northeast Ohio Medical University.

She is the co-principal investigator for the NASEMSO National Model EMS Clinical Guidelines Version 2.0 project. She’s the 2012 recipient of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine’s James Keaney Leadership Award.

She completed two terms on the National EMS Advisory Council and is a member of the DHS Science & Technology Directorate’s First Responder Resource Group and the Board of Directors of the C-TECC.

Dr. Cunningham was administered the vaccine by Paramedic Daniel Samf. It starts around the 5:30 mark in the video below.

