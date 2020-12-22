Urbana (OH) Firefighter Receives Honors for EMS Coordination, COVID-19 Tasks

Natalie Jones

Springfield News-Sun, Ohio

(MCT)

Dec. 21—The Urbana Fire Division selected John Flora as the 2020 Firefighter of the year for his work as the division’s EMS coordinator and his efforts related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“John was awarded this honor for his work as the Division’s EMS Coordinator and assistance in creating Emergency Temporary Measures that have driven policies in helping keep our community and personnel safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” a Facebook post on the Urbana Fire Division’s page said.

Flora has worked for the Urbana Fire Division for over three years, Fire Chief Dean Ortlieb said.

“Even while dealing with these pandemic-related tasks, Firefighter Flora also found the time to lead the charge to secure the Division’s first video laryngoscope devices, which is a tool that will help take the Division’s EMS program to the next level with regard to technology,” the post said.

The devices, used to show the epiglottis and trachea on a screen during intubation, were funded through an EMS grant at no cost to the city, the post said.

“Firefighter Flora is a tremendous asset to the Division and the community we serve,” the post said.

