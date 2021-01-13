University Hospitals (OH) Implements Vaccine Platform to Track COVID-19 Vaccination Process

University Hospitals, a super-regional health system serving northeast Ohio, has partnered with Logis Solutions to use innovative new software to track administration of COVID-19 vaccines to its 28,000 employees and affiliated caregivers.

Building on the cutting-edge Logis Intelligent Decision Support (IDS) system, Logis IDS Vaccines can be used to simultaneously schedule first and second dose appointments, to assign vaccine batches to dispensation sites, and to track adverse events or side effects. Providers at any location can access Logis IDS Vaccines through a secure web portal, allowing organizations with multiple vaccine clinics to have a single, easy-to-use system for tracking their vaccination programs.

The Logis team quickly developed Logis IDS Vaccines in partnership with University Hospitals, which had recognized the challenges they faced in tracking vaccine supply and administering the two-dose regimen effectively and efficiently.

“The logistical complexities of a vaccination of this size and scale are unprecedented,” said Sam Brown, vice president of operations and logistics at University Hospitals. “This vaccine marks the beginning of the end of the pandemic, and our partnership with Logis Solutions will help University Hospitals bring this much needed relief. We are grateful to the Logis team for their ongoing support.”

The vaccine platform is a continuation of Logis’ dedication to creating intelligent, automated software systems that improve efficiency and allow healthcare and public safety professionals to spend time doing what they do best—helping patients.

“The effort by public health departments and healthcare systems to rapidly and safely vaccinate millions of people in a short period of time is an unprecedented challenge,” said Gil Glass, CEO at Logis Solutions. “We are thrilled to play a small part in helping our partners manage the complexities of this operation with an easy-to-deploy, customizable solution.”

Logis IDS Vaccines tracks batches of available vaccines, giving organizations assurance that they will schedule vaccination appointments only in locations and at times where vaccine doses are available. The platform also automatically sends text message reminders and can be customized to organizations’ needs or updated guidelines.

Logis IDS Vaccines is available both as a module for current users of Logis IDS as well as a cloud-based solution that can be implemented by any healthcare, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) or public health organization. Agencies and companies interested in learning more about Logis IDS Vaccines should contact Logis Solutions.