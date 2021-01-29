Survey Shows Deep EMS Involvement in COVID Vaccine Distribution

A new survey is showing exactly how EMS is involved in distributing COVID-19 vaccines and antibody infusions.

The poll was conducted by Matt Zavadsky, the past president of NAEMT, and had 100 agencies respond. Here are the key takeaways:

77% of agencies who responded are administering COVID-19 vaccines to the public.

69% reported they are not billing or are planning to bill for vaccine administration.

93% reported they are not participating in monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusions for the public.

The report also compiles advice that should be given to other EMS agencies who are considering getting involved in vaccine distribution.

