Study: Vaccinated People Can Easily Transmit COVID-19 at Home

COVID-19 vaccines remain effective but transmission of the delta variant is still a risk for one in four households, according to a new study released Thursday.

That’s according to a British study led by Imperial College London and the UK Health Security Agency that was published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

The study found people who received two doses of the vaccine have “a lower, but still appreciable, risk of becoming infected with the delta variant in the home compared with people who are unvaccinated.”

Researchers found that about 25% of vaccinated household contacts tested positive for COVID-19, compared with about 38% of unvaccinated household contacts.

Despite this, the study’s authors say getting vaccinated reduces the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

“Vaccines are critical to controlling the pandemic, as we know they are fantastic at preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19,” said Professor Ajit Lalvani, who co-led the study.

“Our findings show that vaccination alone is not enough to prevent people from being infected with the delta variant, and from spreading it onwards, in household settings. This is likely to be the case for other indoor settings where people spend extended periods of time in close proximity as will occur increasingly as we head into winter.”

Read the full study here.