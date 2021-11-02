Salt Lake City (UT) Mourns Firefighter-Paramedic Who Died of COVID-19

A 36-year veteran of Salt Lake City’s Unified Fire Authority died over the weekend after suffering from COVID-19.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Captain Merrill Bone, 61, spent two weeks hospitalized before his death. The death is being treated as a death in the line of duty.

Bone started his career with Salt Lake City Fire where he held the ranks of firefighter and paramedic. He was also a member of the Heavy Rescue Program and an active member of UTTF1 where he was deployed multiple times including NYC following the events of September 11th, 2001.

He retired from the department in 2006 and joined the Unified Fire Authority as a paramedic in August 2006. During his career at Unified Fire Captain Bone held the ranks of paramedic and was recently promoted to captain in 2013. While at Unified Fire, he was a member of the Heavy Rescue Program and continued as an active member of the UTTF1 team.

Funeral services have not been announced.