Richmond (TX) Emergency Services Official, 40, Remembered for His Dedication

Brooke A. Lewis and J.R. Gonzales

Houston Chronicle

(MCT)

Anthony Pryor started his job as emergency management coordinator for the city of Richmond in July 2019, just months before a global pandemic would strike the country and Fort Bend County.

During the coronavirus pandemic, he jumped in head first to serve the community, said his wife Julie, a teacher.

“He just wanted everybody to have the information they needed, as far as supplies, testing and how to prepare themselves and be safe,” said Julie Pryor.

Anthony Pryor, a Richmond resident who’d spent a career in fire and emergency services, recently died of complications from COVID-19, according to city officials. He was 40.

Julie Pryor said she and her husband tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 26 after experiencing a cough and other sinus-like symptoms. He passed away a week later after developing a blood clot in his lungs, according to his wife.

“It’s a loss for us — all of us,” said Fort Bend County Judge KP George, adding that Pryor worked well with county officials.

Julie Pryor said she met her future husband in 2001, when he was a firefighter and she was a college student at the University of Texas at Austin. She said the Bryan native was charismatic and a people person who loved to joke around.

“He was the nicest human being I’ve ever met,” said Julie Pryor, 39.

In addition to his wife, Anthony Pryor is survived by a 5-year-old son, Anson.

Anthony Pryor had more than 20 years experience in the fire and emergency service field, the city said in a news release. Previously, he was a captain with the fire marshal’s office in Leander and deputy chief of special operations with the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal’s Office. He also served with the fire marshal’s office in Victoria.

“Pryor was also known for his upbeat attitude and welcoming smile,” the city said. “He was a known problem solver and leader through these last ten months of the COVID pandemic and brought welcome experience to the Emergency Management Department. His dedication to the City of Richmond was unwavering.”

In his downtime, he enjoyed playing video games and building Legos with his son, Anson, who Pryor often described as “the greatest thing that ever happened to him.”

Pryor was also passionate about Fantasy Football, recently winning a league he was in.

“He was just a leader and one of the most supportive people you’ll ever encounter,” said Julie Pryor. “His sense of humor was like none other.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

