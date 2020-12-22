PA Vaccinates Medical Workers Against COVID-19

David Wenner

pennlive.com

(MCT)

As of early Monday, 17,700 health care workers in Pennsylvania have received COVID-19 vaccine, with tens of thousands more expected to receive it this week, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

So far, 87 hospitals have received vaccine, and they continue to vaccinate doctors, nurses and others who work directly with COVID-19 patients, along with certain other frontline workers such as ambulance crew members.

Staff and high-risk residents of long-term care facilities including nursing homes will begin getting vaccine next week.

Pennsylvania expects about 98,000 doses of the initial Pfizer vaccine, which was the first of two that received emergency approval for use. Philadelphia is getting a separate allocation of 15,000 does. Pfizer’s vaccine requires two doses, given three weeks apart, for the vaccine to become fully effective, although doctors say recipients gain partial immunity within days of the first dose.

The federal government is holding back enough doses to provide each recipient with a second dose.

Also this week, Pennsylvania expects to receive about 30,000 of Moderna vaccine, which is the second to receive emergency approval, according to Levine. The Moderna vaccine also requires two doses, with the government holding holding back second doses. Pennsylvania is expected a total of 198,000 doses in the initial distribution of Moderna vaccine.

The federal government is allocating the doses based on state’s population. States are in turn distributing the vaccine, beginning with front line health care workers and moving on to people at highest risk of dying of COVID-19, such as people in nursing homes. The state will continue to be distributed vaccine according to priority, eventually giving it to essential workers such as grocery store employees before making it available to the general public.

Vaccine is being shipped to states as fast and it can be manufactured. However, it’s expected to take many weeks if not months until Pennsylvania can vaccinate all of its frontline health care workers, people at high-risk and essential workers.

Levine said Monday “it will still be some months before manufacturers produce enough vaccine to immunize the general public.”

“In the meantime, until everyone can get vaccinated, we need people to please stand united and wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, stay home,” she said.

Pennsylvania hospitals are distributing the vaccine which has arrived in the state so far.

However, distribution at long term care facilities will be handled by pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens, which have partnered with the federal government. At a briefing on Monday morning, Levine couldn’t immediately say how many doses will go to long term care facilities in Pennsylvania.

She said the state expects to soon unveil a dashboard that will track how many doses have been distributed.

