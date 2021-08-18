Orleans Parish (LA) Communication District Mourns the Loss of Operations Supervisor

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of OPCD Operations Supervisor William “Bill” Baradell. Mr. Baradell, born April 20, 1972, succumbed to complications relating to COVID-19 on Monday evening.

“The City of New Orleans mourns deeply over the passing of Bill Baradell,” said City of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “His dedication to public service was truly unmatched; he was one of our own and will always be considered a true champion for the City of New Orleans. My condolences go out to the Baradell family during this time.”

A Kenner, LA, native and 1990 graduate of East Jefferson High School, Mr. Baradell began his decades-long career of public service as a dispatcher for East Jefferson Emergency Medical Services before graduating from emergency medical technician (EMT) training in 2004. From 2004 through 2008, he worked as an EMT in the field for both East Jefferson Emergency Medical Services and West Jefferson Emergency Medical Services.

In 2008, Mr. Baradell began working for New Orleans Emergency Medical Services as an EMT and dispatcher where he would quickly work his way up to the position of New Orleans EMS Communications Supervisor before finally earning the position of Operations Supervisor in 2016 at the consolidated Orleans Parish Communication District.

“Our hearts are hurting today as we say goodbye to Bill, one of our long-time OPCD family members,” stated OPCD Executive Director Tyrell Morris. “Bill was one of our finest, and he always worked with the mindset of doing whatever it took to help others. He will be sorely missed by all of us at OPCD. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones who are in pain right now because of this great loss.”

Mr. Baradell was known around the agency as a skilled and diligent professional with a passion for helping those in need. He was also highly regarded as a kind and thoughtful man who cared deeply about his family and his role as a husband to his wife, Monica, and father to his daughters, Nicole and Sarah.

“In addition to his years of service at OPCD, Bill served as an EMT with New Orleans EMS prior to the dispatch consolidation in 2016,” says Dr. Emily Nichols, director of New Orleans EMS. “He was indeed a hero under the headset. Bill’s knowledge of prehospital medicine built camaraderie amongst first responders and ensured excellent patient care from the initial moments that residents and visitors sought help. On behalf of NOEMS, we send our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Bill Baradell, including his – and our – OPCD family.”

In the coming days, the Orleans Parish Communication District plans to hold a memorial candlelight vigil in honor of Mr. Baradell, and will provide details to first responders who wish to pay their respects.

The Baradell family is currently planning memorial services for Mr. Baradell, as well. No information is available about these services at this time.