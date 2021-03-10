North West Ambulance Service (England) Paramedic Loses Battle with COVID-19

Via North West Ambulance Service

It is with great sadness that we share with you the loss of our friend and colleague, Peter Millington.

Peter, who worked as a capacity manager in our Regional Operations Control Centre (ROCC), has been a member of our green family for over 30 years. He sadly died over the weekend, aged 58, after battling with COVID-19.

During his career, Peter worked as a paramedic at Wigan Ambulance Station and as an operational trainer. His passion and skill for computers eventually led to him to move into the information field as a capacity manager firstly at Broughton Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) then moving to Manchester working as part of our Regional Planning Team.

He was a very valued and popular member of the team, always having a happy outlook and very helpful no matter what the issue.

Peter leaves behind his fiancée Lynn Caddick and his two children, Alex, who works for us in Broughton EOC, and Sophie.

His children said: “We are devastated at the loss of our lovely Dad. He brought joy to everyone he knew and will be missed by many. We will forever hold the special memories we have of him in our hearts.”

Chief Executive Daren Mochrie pays tribute: “On behalf of NWAS, I would like to send my sincere condolences to Peter’s family for their sad loss.

“Peter was a well-loved colleague and a friend to many. Known for his charming nature and smile that would light up a room, he will be deeply missed.

“We are offering our support to his family and colleagues at this difficult time.”