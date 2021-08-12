Nature Coast EMS (FL) EMT, 29, Dies from Coronavirus

Via Nature Coast EMS

It is with deep sorrow that Nature Coast EMS announces the death of EMT Justin Berleth, who passed away August 9, 2021. at Oak Hill Hospital after a tough battle with COVID-19.

Justin was 29 years old and had been an emergency medical technician for the past three years and had recently completed paramedic training.

He served with Nature Coast for just under one year, selflessly providing care to the citizens and visitors of Citrus County. Justin most recently out of Medic 6 in Citrus Springs.

Justin also served the City of Inverness as an EMT/firefighter. Prior to working at NCEMS, Justin worked with MedFleet ambulance service. The loss of Justin is mourned by all agencies.

Funeral arrangements are pending. NCEMS asks everyone to honor Justin’s memory and service by taking precautions relative to COVID-19.