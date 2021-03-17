MI Paramedics Pushed Daily on Pandemic Protocol Changes

BECKY VARGO

Those in the health care profession are typically the most tuned in with local health concerns. But when COVID-19 first hit Michigan, some local paramedics didn’t take the threat seriously.

“At one point, we had six (paramedics) out at once — they tested positive (for COVID-19),” said Tom Stanley, director of emergency medical services for North Ottawa Community Hospital. “This was before common mask use. That’s when it really hit home.”

One employee did get sick and was off longer than the expected time, but nobody had to be admitted to the hospital and the majority of the paramedics never tested positive, he said.

“Everybody else bounced back and came back quickly,” Stanley said.

Stanley said the early scare prompted employees to be more diligent on washing up and making sure they were properly attired in their personal protection equipment (PPE).

“Even when we got busier, we had to make sure the trucks (ambulances) were cleaned thoroughly between runs,” he said.

Probably the most difficult time they experienced was when the six employees were off, Stanley said. Stanley and other office staff had to work on the ambulances and everybody kicked in overtime, he said.

Hospital officials worked hard in the early days to acquire PPE so their staff could be protected.

“We always had it, we always used it,” Stanley said. “It’s now a golden asset.”

Although masks, gowns and gloves are more plentiful than they were during the beginning of the pandemic, the prices are higher and they are still hard to get, he said.

“Gloves are a hot item,” Stanley said. “We watch how much we burn through. It’s much more of a concern now.”

Training has been difficult over the past year.

“Even to this day we can’t do in-person meetings,” Stanley said.

Adding to the difficulty were the constantly changing policies and procedures.

“We were pushing out new guidelines daily to the crews,” he said.

Now, they treat every situation as a possible COVID-19 exposure.

“That way we’re protecting everybody up-front,” Stanley said.

The medics are required to wear N-95 masks. Stanley says they have to be careful of fakes.

“We even got respirators for some of the crew that chose to have that,” he added.

The increased use of masks will probably be something that sticks around for the long term, Stanley said. That would be primarily for anyone with a respiratory illness.

“I think that COVID has really tested the hospital and prehospital agencies,” Stanley said. “It has pushed them to the limits. I think you really saw a community come together to get past it.”

