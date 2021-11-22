MI EMS Staffing Shortage Decades in the Making

Kristen Jordan Shamus

Detroit Free Press

(MCT)

Christopher Watts doesn’t know how much longer the staffing crisis among Michigan’s emergency medical service workers can continue before people call 911 and it’ll take too long for help to arrive, if it ever does at all.

It’s a systemic problem rooted in decades of under-funding that’s been exacerbated by the pandemic and threatens to dismantle an emergency safety net millions of Americans have depended upon in their most desperate times of need.

“We do more calls now than ever before and doesn’t matter how many days a week I work, there’s always an open shift and never enough people to pull the calls or cover the schedule,” said Watts, 29, a paramedic from St. Clair.

He worked 16 hours Friday for Richmond/Lenox EMS. Most of his co-workers are scheduled for 24-hour shifts.

“It’s exhausting,” he said. “There’s just not enough staff to shorten those shifts. … If somebody is out sick, it’s mandatory overtime. And if somebody gets COVID, it’s mandatory overtime. … If one person takes a day off for any reason, it results in mandatory overtime for the rest of us. In the last two weeks, I worked over 130 hours.”

The already bad situation was made worse by the pandemic, and has left some EMS stations on the brink of closure.

There are now about 1,000 open positions at EMS companies statewide, said Angela Madden, executive director of the Michigan Association of Ambulance Services, an industry group representing 70 agencies that together serve 96% of the state.

“If the state or federal elected officials don’t do something soon, there’s not going to be ambulance services,” said Kenneth Cummings, president and CEO of Tri-Hospital EMS in Port Huron. “This is happening all over Michigan, and it’s happening all over the country.

“At some point, people have got to wake up and say, ‘We’ve got a bigger problem than all the boats sitting out in the Pacific Ocean. We’ve got to do something about our local EMS services because they’re dying right now.’

“We have ignored it for way too many years and if we don’t figure out a way to build a stronger foundation, it’s going to collapse. … The handwriting is on the wall and people had better pay attention to it before someone dials 911 and there’s nobody to respond.”

Lost in an outdated bureaucracy

The problem started well before the coronavirus pandemic struck in early 2020, and it’s rooted in historic under-funding for a service that was never considered essential, Madden said.

“EMS came to be in a response to the National Highway System and accidents on the side of the road … in the ’50s and ’60s,” she said. Prior to that, “it was the funeral homes that would respond to your house and make a determination about whether you went to the hospital or you went to the funeral home.”

Eventually, funeral homes got out of the business, but the demand for mobile emergency medicine remained. Still to this day, the EMS industry falls under the purview of the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“We are not federally considered a provider of health care,” Madden said. “The industry — and the health care EMS provided — has evolved, but the structure behind it has not. It’s one of those things that’s not seen … and now, we have come to a boiling point.”

Ambulance services bill people who call 911 to take them to the hospital. If those people have insurance, the insurance company often will pay at least a portion of that cost.

Medicare and Medicaid programs also reimburse EMS companies for people enrolled in those programs, but that reimbursement, Cummings said, is far lower than the actual cost of the service.

“I can charge $5,000 for an ambulance bill, but if Medicaid only pays $270, that’s all I get,” he said. “And I really don’t have any recourse other than to accept that and take a loss for the difference.

“We’re bound by what we get in terms of reimbursement based on what the payers decide to pay.”

Voters in some communities have approved local tax increases to help ambulance services offset some of the financial shortfall from Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements.

“Unfortunately, it’s all done on a municipality-by-municipality basis,” Cummings said. “There are some communities that fund very well through the taxpayers, but others that pay nothing through their taxpayers at all. And so it’s kind of all over the board.

Industry experts say many communities never embraced EMS as a vital first responder service, as they have fire and police departments.

“They see EMS as optional,” Cummings said. “Even the governmental elected officials don’t view it as an essential service and … comped it as a nonessential service.”

As a result, EMS companies typically pay paramedics and emergency medical technicians a low wage, Madden said, compared to other jobs in health care that also require certifications and training. In this competitive job market, pay for EMTs and paramedics can be lower than even entry-level positions in retail and fast food that don’t require licensure.

In a recent survey of Michigan ambulance services, the average pay for EMTs was $13-14 an hour, she said, noting that the training program for an EMT takes about six months to complete. For paramedics, who undergo about 18 months of training for licensure, pay averages $16 an hour, she said.

But in this economy — when there’s high demand for workers across all labor sectors and companies are bumping up wages — the low pay has made it all but impossible to recruit new people to fill EMS jobs.

“People are simply not migrating towards the EMS field because they’re looking at it and saying, ‘Wait a minute. I can go to school for 18 months and I’m going to make $55,000 or I can go be a nurse and make $80,000 a year or more,” Cummings said.

There’s a high rate of turnover, too, in these high-stress jobs.

Watts said he’s getting close to completing his master’s degree in business administration. And his wife, a paramedic, is almost finished with nursing school.

“So there’s probably going to be new opportunities for us,” he said.

“Entry level paramedics and EMTs could probably make more working at a retail store than working in this field and have a heck of a lot less responsibility, work a lot less hours.

“There has to be a reimbursement increase either at the federal or state — or both — levels because there’s no way that these services can pay livable wages with the current reimbursement.”

‘The risk is high’

COVID-19 has made a difficult job harder for paramedics and EMTs on several levels, driving some away and making it even more challenging to recruit new workers.

“The risk is high,” Madden said. While hospitals have reverse osmosis rooms to improve air flow and reduce risk of viral transmission to nurses and doctors caring for COVID-19 patients, “a paramedic is stuck in a 5-by-8 box with a COVID positive patient for we don’t know how long with no sophisticated ventilation system like they have in a hospital.

“The exposures are different. The risk is in my mind is higher. But it is part of the job.”

Despite his best efforts to avoid it, Watts said he caught the coronavirus twice before the vaccines came to market.

“My wife had COVID when she was pregnant,” he said. “It was miserable for us. I don’t want it again, but I also love what I do.”

Since the pandemic began, call volume is way up for his company, he said, and there’s little downtime between ambulance runs. Most of the calls involve COVID-19 in one way or another.

“They say, ‘I think I have COVID symptoms’ or ‘I was recently exposed to somebody with COVID and now I have these symptoms’ or ‘I have COVID,’ ” Watts said. “Whether it’s a severe case or a mild case, it seems like people just call us because they’re scared.

“The majority of them end up going to the hospital. … The people who are calling are typically pretty ill, even if they’re not dying of COVID, they’re sick enough that they probably still need a hospital.”

Watts said he keeps working the long hours, coming to work despite the risk because he knows people need help.

“What the public needs to know is (we) will still be there when you call 911. There might not be as many of us, but we will still show up. But if it keeps going the way it’s going, it might not be within your standard five or eight minutes if you call 911.

“It might take longer and longer and longer. … I couldn’t imagine waiting hours for an ambulance when you call 911, but the staffing shortage keeps up that very well might be where it comes to.”

It’s the very time-sensitive calls that worry him most — people with strokes, heart attacks, severe asthma attacks and car accidents — instances when every minute matters.

For them, he said: “It may be too late. I hope not. I think that right there is part of the reason that drives some of us to come in when we are exhausted and beyond even what we should be working.”

Jason Heilig, an EMT and dispatcher for Tri-Hospital EMS in Port Huron, said when workers get sick with the coronavirus, it means longer hours for the others on staff.

“With staffing shortages, right now it’s requiring everybody who’s not sick to be working more. … It’s just compounding on everything. Right now, I don’t know how many we have currently off, but it’s a mixture of breakthrough and unvaccinated” people getting infected.

“It’s just a big stress on everybody … from the CEO level all the way down.”

He works both on the road in an ambulance and as a dispatcher. Last week, Heilig juggled both jobs because one of the other dispatchers had COVID-19.

“I normally dispatch on days, but I’ve been dispatching all night, and then I’ve been working the road during the day,” he said.

For him, sleep doesn’t come often.

“I slept last night, so that was great, but it had been a good day and a half” since he’d last gotten rest, he said. “It’s health care. We all know health care people work odd and long hours.”

With many hospitals overwhelmed with patients — both with COVID-19 and other illnesses — it creates a ripple effect that means it takes longer for an ambulance to deliver a patient and return to service.

“We may take you to the emergency room,” said Heilig, “but it doesn’t mean we get to go right in and get a bed right away. Some of these emergency rooms have 100-plus patients waiting, just waiting to get a bed. So we’re in line as well. And depending on your priority level, the severity of your injury or illness, waiting to get somebody off of our stretcher can then delay a response to a 911 emergency elsewhere in the community. … So it’s a trickle down.

“Some of the hospitals are so full, they’re not taking transfers. … It’s crazy times. I’ve never in my 17 years … seen it like this — ever. Never did I ever think that I would be working so much extra so far into my career because we just don’t have the people.”

Some firefighters can offer backup, but at a cost

In cities where fire departments have firefighters who also are trained as paramedics, they can serve as a backup when ambulance services are stretched too thin and there’s a 911 emergency.

But that fallback comes at a cost, said Jacob Steichen, a firefighter/paramedic in Traverse City and union president of the Traverse City Firefighters Local 646.

“When they’re overworked and our ambulance is working at the same time, what happens is we stick a firefighter in a fire engine and go to the medical call,” said Steichen, who’s worked as a firefighter/paramedic for 16 years.

“Once we’re on the scene, we don’t have the ability to abandon those folks that have a medical necessity. … We could be inside of a house providing medical care for 25-30 minutes. We’re seeing that pretty regular now.”

With five firefighters on duty per shift, if two are sent out in an ambulance to help a struggling EMS provider on 911 calls, and then a firetruck goes out with two more firefighters to answer another medical call, there’s only one person left at the fire station in case of a fire or water rescue on Lake Michigan.

“There’s just there’s so little that you can do when you just have one person that’s available,” he said. “It’s a liability issue. We have the ability to go in to protect a life. All the standards and guidelines go out the door if we’re put in a position where there’s a civilian life in jeopardy.

“But on a fire that is manageable, and we could put it out, but there isn’t a life-safety issue, we’re not meeting the standard to go in and protect property, or to save an animal or to you know, do what our job asks of us.

“So it’s kind of that ethical dilemma. And we know every day that we go to work that we’re going to be in an ethical dilemma because we’re asked to go do an EMS run and compromise our ability to be fire ready and it’s just a matter of time before somebody feels the brunt of that.”

Most days, he said, he interacts with nurses and doctors, police officers, EMS workers and other first responders. They all have the same desperate look in their eyes.

“Everybody’s just looking at each other like: What is this? When are we going to get relief? What’s going to happen? How is this normal? We strive to fill the gap. And our department, in particular, has been conditioned over the years to be very adaptable, and make it all work.

“It’s getting to a point where there’s no hiding the data that shows we’re not doing what’s expected and it’s just a matter of time before there’s a true tragedy, especially when we are overwhelmed with EMS.”

With the whole system overworked, Steichen said people shouldn’t count on emergency medical services to be as fast as they used to be in most communities.

“We’re just at this point right now where the rope has been pulled in every direction and it’s it’s basically as tight as it can get,” he said.

“Most jurisdictions pride themselves on providing standards of either having fire or EMS at your door within eight minutes. And I think throughout the state, you’re seeing these numbers slip.

“And whether it’s a medical call or fire call, you don’t have minutes to spare. The biggest issue is time — whether it’s a stroke or a heart attack, and we all know that the fires are growing faster than ever because of the way houses are furnished and filled.”

Relief on way, but is it enough?

Not every community has a fire department with trained paramedics on staff to offer that extra support to struggling ambulance services.

“The rural communities are the most vulnerable,” Madden said. “And I say that because we have haven’t been able to find a way to recruit EMTs and paramedics to come work in rural communities.

She talked about the situation in Baraga County, where Bay Ambulance lost two of its six paramedics to higher-paying jobs. A third paramedic is on medical leave after having surgery.

For that company, which services a roughly 1,500-square-mile area, “the loss of one additional paramedic could be life threatening to that community,” Madden said. “For a larger agency in metro Detroit or in west Michigan in a more urban area, losing three paramedics won’t be felt as much because of the larger pool to draw from to cover.”

When COVID-19 hit, it struck a fierce blow to EMS providers, shutting down many of the training schools up-and-coming paramedics and EMTs needed to get licensed, Cummings said.

That led to fewer people entering the pipeline for a career in emergency medical services, and now, the labor pool has shrunk so much, it’s made it difficult to hire workers to replace those who’ve left.

“At one point in time here in Michigan, we were producing somewhere between 700 to 1000 EMTs and paramedics a year,” Cummings said. This year, he estimated about 100 newly trained EMS workers will enter the field.

“They’re trying to get kick started but we’re six months from where we’re going to reap the benefits” of training new workers.

Some relief is on the way, however.

“The state budget that was just passed — the fiscal year 2022 budget — included a $12.9 million general fund increase to Medicaid reimbursement rates,” Madden said. “With that $12.9 million, we’re able to draw down almost an additional $40 (million) from the federal government for a total investment of $54 million to EMS in Medicaid reimbursement rates.

“That is a giant first step in the right direction. … Right now Medicaid reimburses about 10% of the cost of a trip — whether it be from a scene or from someone’s home or from a hospital to the emergency department.

“So that increase should be able to bring us up into comparison with Medicare rates. … It’s still drastically below cost, but it takes us in the right direction.”

The money, Madden said, will be used to increase the salaries of workers like Watts and Heilig, and potentially draw more people into the profession.

Cummings said the extra money will help, but it doesn’t go far enough to address the underlying funding problems for emergency medical services. He’s lobbying representatives in Congress and the Senate, hoping for more dramatic change.

“We have to get those wage scales up from $55,000 a year up to $70,000 or $80,000 a year so we can compete for that market of workers or we’re just simply not going to fill” the open positions.

“There are currently over 1,000 openings for EMS workers in the state of Michigan alone that cannot be filled because there simply are not personnel out there. And that lack of personnel is really translating into fewer ambulances on the road and longer response times for ambulances to get to people who need assistance. I mean, that’s a scary thought.”

Contact Kristen Shamus: kshamus@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @kristenshamus.

©2021 www.freep.com. Visit freep.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.