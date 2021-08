A Mercy EMS (MO) paramedic died this week after contracting COVID-19, Mercy EMS said.

She was identified as Sue Gregory, Paramedic 636.

“Sue passed away last night [August 3] following her battle with COVID, surrounded by family and loved ones,” the department wrote on Facebook. “We mourn today, but also celebrate and honor her faithful service to her community for so many years. Rest easy, Sue. We’ll take it from here.”

No further details were announced.