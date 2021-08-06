Melbourne (FL) Firefighter-Paramedic Dies after COVID-19 Battle

The Melbourne (FL) Fire Department announced the passing of one of their own after battling COVID-19 since early July, according to the department.

Scott Allender served for 22 years as a firefighter, including 19 years as a paramedic. Allender was “was instrumental in training many of the department’s newer paramedics” and “his personnel file is full of letters and recognition for his services to the community,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The Marine Corps veteran “was a loving husband and a devoted father and grandfather to his four children and four grandchildren,” they added

“Scott Allender was an important and vibrant member of the Melbourne Fire Department and will be dearly missed by all who knew him,” said Melbourne Fire Chief Chuck Bogle. “Our deepest sympathy is extended to the Allender family.”