Longtime CO Paramedic Dies after ‘Fierce’ Battle with COVID-19

Platte Valley Ambulance Service announces the COVID-19-related death of Paramedic Mark Smith, who died Sunday after a “fierce” battle with the virus.

Smith served as a first responder for 30 years, previously serving with REED Ambulance, Rural Metro Ambulance and as a dispatcher for Adams County Communications.

“Whether Mark was teaching, working on the ambulance, leading his team as the shift supervisor or any other countless tasks he would take on, he was always an inspiration and did what he could to put a smile on your face,” the Platte Valley Ambulance wrote on Facebook. “Mark was known for his sarcastic humor and personality, always teasing and making the workplace fun. To all who knew him, he was kind, compassionate, caring, and an all-around hero.

“Mark will be missed by all including his co-responders from surrounding fire, EMS and police agencies,” the post continues. “Being a part of the Platte family for as long as he has been, he has made countless friends and has touched many, many lives. His entire Platte family are grieving his loss, a loss that will be felt for a long time.”

Funeral services have not been announced.