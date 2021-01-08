FL Doctors Make Breakthrough Using Stem Cells to Treat Severe COVID Cases

According to a report from CBS4, doctors in South Florida say an experimental treatment involving stem cells has been successful in treating severe cases of COVID.

The study, which took place at Jackson Memorial Hospital and the University Miami Tower, involved many patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The groundbreaking treatment, using stem cells from a baby’s umbilical cord, was shown to safely reduce the risk of death and increase the speed of recovery time faster for some of the study’s most ill patients. The FDA approved the trial.

In a double-blind study involving 24 patients with ARDS, each was administered two infusions, given days apart of either the stem cells or a placebo. Researchers discovered that the patient survival rate treated with the stem cells was 91 percent.

Dr. Camillo Ricordi, director of the Cell Transplant Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, said these stem cells have potential to restore normal immune response and promote tissue regeneration.

When a person develops ARDS, their lungs develop severe inflammation and buildup fluid in their lungs.

Ricordi also said the ARDS patients usually undergo invasive procedures, but that was not the case with this procedure.