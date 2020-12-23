FDNY EMT, 58, Dies from Coronavirus

FDNY Announcement:

The Department is mourning the loss of emergency medical technician Evelyn Ford, 58, from COVID-19. EMT Ford was a 27-year veteran of EMS. As a member assigned to emergency medical dispatch (EMD), she served as citywide dispatcher, coordinating emergency medical response to large scale emergencies including major fires and mass casualty incidents.



“On the day we begin to vaccinate our EMS members from this deadly virus, it has once again taken one of our own. EMT Evelyn Ford is the twelfth member of the Department to die due to COVID-19,” said Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. “For nearly three decades, EMT Ford was a member of the busiest and best Emergency Medical Service in the world. She was a professional medical provider who responded to help those in need on countless calls, and she was a calm voice during major emergencies ensuring New Yorkers received the urgent care they needed. Our entire Department mourns her loss.”



A resident of Long Island, EMT Ford was a highly respected member of EMD and a mentor to hundreds of her fellow EMTs. She also served as an EMT in Station 31 in Brooklyn during her career. She is survived by her four children.

