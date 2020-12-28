CT EMT and Student Thrives in Unfamiliar Circumstances

Sten Spinella

Sydney Bryan, a Connecticut College senior, is working two EMT jobs during a pandemic while taking classes.

Who does this? Her dance professor at Conn, Heidi Henderson, may know the answer: “Sydney, evidently!”

But, why?

“She’s a person who’s interested in things. She doesn’t just float through life,” Henderson said. “When she is interested in something, she goes very deep. She’s going to commit to whatever it is fully, anything she’s doing.”

Bryan had already been working as an Emergency Medical Technician for American Ambulance in Norwich during the COVID-19 pandemic. But in May she picked up another gig with the Groton Ambulance Association.

“This is almost my 2 1/2 -year mark working for American,” Bryan said. “I was hired by Groton because of COVID; they needed more people to take various hours because their members were overwhelmed or stressed. I didn’t think I was going to stay past May and June of 2020. I ended up really enjoying it and the people there, and the family atmosphere they create, and their supportiveness.”

A dance major and biological sciences minor, Bryan, 23, is a native of Jackson, Wyo. She has maintained self-isolation at her home in Groton, where she takes classes remotely. She has stayed in the area during the pandemic, except for two months this past summer when she worked as an EMT at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

“I stayed because I knew that I could do things to help my community,” Bryan said in an earlier interview, in April, of why she didn’t return to her family home in Wyoming when the pandemic began. “I have a certain skill set, even though it’s kind of on the lower end of the health care field, it’s still there. I want to help in any way I can.”

Working as an EMT during a pandemic has put Bryan in unfamiliar situations. Every call involves personal protective equipment, or PPE, facial coverings and the lingering concern of encountering the coronavirus.

Before the pandemic, “We wouldn’t wear a mask unless we suspected that someone was contagious,” Bryan said. “I can remember a particular call where my partner and I were both thinking that it was an airborne pathogen of some sort, in the TB realm. The person kind of fit the profile, but we didn’t really say anything to each other, we just cracked open our PPE, both put masks on and put one on the patient. It certainly was not normal to wear masks on every call.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Dec. 3, there were more than 249,000 cases of COVID-19 among health care personnel in the U.S. and 866 deaths. This is not to mention “COVID-19 fatigue” and the challenges the pandemic poses for front-line workers’ mental health.

The effects on front-line personnel of any sort who have worked through the pandemic have been felt throughout the region, with municipal officials and employees, firefighters, election workers, hospital staffers, school staff, Millstone nuclear power plant employees and others facing COVID-19 complications, such as a critical mass of work and not enough staff.

Bryan has felt it, too.

“At Groton we had a bit of a staffing crisis a couple weeks ago where one person had tested positive but didn’t have any symptoms. So everyone they had close contact with, close friends and at work, had to go into quarantine,” she said. “It happened to be most of our full-timers affected, so everyone else was working double, triple, quadruple what they’d normally work.”

This was the week before Thanksgiving. It was a week Bryan worked 80 hours.

“She’s working sometimes 40 to 60 hours a week and keeping up with her schoolwork,” Henderson said. “She is taking pre-med-level classes and her 400-level dance classes, which are often very theory-based. They’re creative classes too, but they’re deep, and they take a lot of time. I frankly don’t know how she gets all of it in during the week.”

It’s unclear whether Bryan knows, either.

“Never do I ever want to be a full-time student and do that again because it was nearly impossible,” she said of the 80-hour week.

Still, Bryan said she’s found a sense of normalcy in her job after many months as an essential worker. She spoke of how, during her first year at Conn College, she had to be at school on crutches for months because of a broken foot. That and other health issues led to taking a year off from school. In the meantime, she worked in Wyoming as an EMT, volunteering for her local search and rescue and at a dance studio.

“I really loved it, and when I came back here I was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if I could work one or two days a week as an EMT to keep my skills up and go to school at the same time?'” Bryan said.

When she isn’t working or studying, Bryan, in her apartment near the Groton-New London Airport, is reading, watching Netflix or YouTube, listening to Spotify, making paper snowflakes, cooking, baking, journaling and making cloth masks, among other activities. She said she aspires to be an emergency physician, a physician’s assistant or something similar, hopefully in the Wyoming area, in the future.

Henderson characterized Bryan as a multifaceted person.

“She’s a consummate skier, hiker, snowshoer, all of those things. That’s also fed her interest in doing outdoor work as an EMT,” Henderson said. “She scuba dives. She’s in love with the ocean. She hasn’t taken the sort of typical four-year path through Conn. She’s gotten herself out there to do many other incredible things and supplement her education. She’s also a very beautiful dancer, who has opened herself to all of the forms that we teach, and who works so hard in class.”

Henderson also called Bryan “selfless.”

“She is self-isolating so that she can do that job,” Henderson said. “She’s not living on campus. She is living off-campus, and she’s living off-campus because she doesn’t want to affect people on campus.”

In both April and December, Bryan lamented how wearing masks because of the pandemic can rob some of the human compassion from her job.

“It’s weird to not be able to see people smile, and it really sucks to not be able to give people hugs or things like that,” she said. “We’re all very careful in trying to protect ourselves and others, but that’s hard for sure. Especially with kids. You see this masked human being coming at you with the face shield, and I feel bad. I wear an N95, and then I put a cloth mask over it, one that has flowers and has a bright pattern or something like that, because I feel it’s nicer to look at than a blue N95.”

