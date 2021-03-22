COVID-19 Led to Increase in Medical Runs for Owensboro (KY) Fire Department

James Mayse

The Owensboro Fire Department saw its calls for service increase last year as firefighters responded to medical emergencies likely linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fire department released its 2020 annual report last week. According to fire department statics, city firefighters responded to 8,677 calls for service last year and saw medical emergency calls increase significantly.

“I would attribute a lot of that to COVID,” Owensboro Fire Chief James Howard said last week.

In 2019, OFD responded to 1,178 reports of respiratory emergencies. In 2020, the department responded to 1,279.

Not all of those respiratory calls were people suffering from COVID-19, but for respiratory emergencies, Howard said. The pandemic did make people more concerned when they experienced respiratory issues.

“When you have a public health emergency … people have a tendency to call when they wouldn’t have before,” Howard said.

Overall, fire department calls for service increased by 6.2% over 2019.

“Our personnel delivered the same high quality of service with increased runs as they did the year before,” Howard said.

Structure fires and cooking fires did not increase last year, despite people being at home more because of the pandemic. There were 299 fire calls of all types in 2019, compared to 295 last year.

The pandemic impacted the fire department the same way it affected all other public agencies. But the pandemic didn’t have a large impact on staffing shifts at firehouses.

“The fire department managed to run at minimum staff almost 100% of the time,” meaning at least the minimum number of firefighters were on duty on most shifts, Howard said.

The department was able to fill shifts when needed through overtime, he said.

“We planned for it to get much worse than it did, and were able to manage the impact it had on us.”

The pandemic did force the department to cut back on community education efforts.

“The hardest lesson for me … was how hard it would be to engage the community,” Howard said. While OFD did virtual education events, not being in person with students and community members had an impact.

“We train our people to be assertive and aggressive and attack the fire, (but) you don’t want the fire to happen,” he said. “You try to frontload it with prevention.

“If you go very long without pushing the prevention message, you see the numbers go up on the other side,” Howard said. “It was a tough year for anyone to get a message out to the public.”

The fire department’s average response time, from the moment firefighters are alerted by dispatch to their arrival at an incident, was 4 minutes and 36 seconds last year. Improving response times is one of the goals of the accreditation process the department launched last fall. The department is seeking accreditation through the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

Accreditation is somewhat rare. Only three fire departments in Kentucky, and 284 worldwide, are accredited.

The process will take about three years and will involve fire officials conducting a city-wide risk assessment to identify threats and then determining how to respond.

“This year, the focus is on doing a community risk-assessment,” with the goal of having the assessment available by the end of the year, Howard said. The department will also develop a “standard of cover” document, saying how many firefighters are needed to address the identified threats.

Accreditation involves a review of all department operations.

“There’s no way you can go through that process without becoming a better organization,” Howard said.

The department will also play roles this year in the planning of the Owensboro Air Show and HydroFair. The department also has a goal of obtaining status as an Advanced Life Support agency this year, with advanced EMTs on staff who can provide enhanced services.

While all OFD members are basic emergency medical technicians, advanced EMTs can provide medications and used devices like cardiac monitors.

“Advanced EMTs will be able to do advanced life support assessment, and administer medications our EMTs can’t,” Howard said. The department started its advanced life support class last year.

“It’s an opportunity for us to up our game,” Howard said. Providing advanced life support to a patient before ambulance crews arrive will be significant, he said.

Starting treatment even a few seconds earlier “can make a huge difference in the quality of life and the outcome for the patient,” he said.

