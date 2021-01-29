COVID-19 Claims Life of Woodbury Community Ambulance (NY) EMT

An EMT and past present of Woodbury Community Ambulance (NY) has died of COVID-19.

Tony Maggio, who rode with the department for more than 20 years, was the crew chief of the Thursday day team, the squad said on Facebook. The team was nicknamed the “lunch bunch” because Maggio often cooked elaborate lunches for all his crew members in between calls.

“Tony could always be found helping out at ambulance functions,” according to the Facebook post. “Always the first there to set up and often the last there to clean up, and of course helping with everything in between. Also, he never missed a chance to donate blood at each of our drives. He was a gentle, thoughtful and giving person.

As we know, most people run from danger. But Tony was definitely someone who, as a police officer and EMT, ran toward danger. Throughout this last year and with absolutely no hesitation, he has bravely cared for many COVID patients in our community. He is a true hero and his sacrifices are as noble as they come. “

Maggio leaves behind his wife Tracy, and son Andrew.

