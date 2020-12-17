Congress of Mobile Medical Professionals Publishes COVID-19 Vaccinations Guidance

The Congress of Mobile Medical Professionals, or CoMMP — a diverse collective comprising all facets of our diverse industry, including Fire, Emergency Medical Services, Community Paramedicine, legal, billing, technology, regulatory, and academia — announced today that it has published two documents, detailed below, that reflect a novel and nationwide perspective on key topics related to the practice of Mobile Medicine. Both papers can be downloaded via the organization’s website, www.CoMMP.org.

COVID-19 Immunization Questions & Cautions: Non-Prescriptive Guidance Inspired by Checklists is urgent, offering an extensive list of questions that Mobile Medical agencies should ask of themselves and thee public health ecosystems in which they operate, to ensure that they have the resources, training, protection, and data they require to safety administer COVID-19 vaccines in their communities, as well as respond post-administration to possible adverse reactions.

CoMMP’s Response to the “EMS Education Agenda for the Future” offers feedback and advice occasioned by the National EMS Education Standards Project Development Team. We identified areas of emphasis — and even of omission — leveraging the expertise of our members, ranging from agency chiefs to field practitioners with decades of real-world experience, to renowned professors that specialize in education of healthcare providers.

According to Chief Anthony Correia, who spearheaded the Congress of Mobile Medical Professionals in March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to rage, as a model to transition wisely between urgent current events and our industry’s future: “The collaborative brain trust that is CoMMP provided recommendations on how to strengthen the EMS Education Agenda for the Future to provide a connection from the classroom to the streets.”

Jonathon Feit, Chief Executive of Beyond Lucid Technologies, who edited COVID-19 Immunization Questions & Concerns, said: “Over two-dozen contributors provided a range of insights, from a lawyer in Massachusetts, to educators from Utah and Wisconsin, to Community Paramedics in Texas and Colorado, to a doctor of pharmacy in Florida, and practitioners from Arizona to Vermont. I was honored to curate their input. Our commitment in this project is to keep our colleagues and communities safe. We are not telling anyone how to deliver a first-of-its-kind vaccine. We are leveraging well over a century of practical experience to say ‘Don’t forget to ask…’”

About the Congress of Mobile Medical Professionals

The Congress of Mobile Medical Professionals (CoMMP) aspires to incorporate the gamut of perspectives about what makes our industry great — and what it needs to do next. We invites all interested trade and regional associations, interest groups, and Mobile Medical Professionals from all service types and levels of practice — including affiliates from law, billing, health information technology, and government — to join our biweekly discussions. Learn more at www.CoMMP.org or find us on social media (Facebook, Linkedin).