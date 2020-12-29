City of Houston Gets First Doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

Dylan McGuinness

Houston Chronicle

(MCT)

Dec. 28—A shipment of 6,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Houston on Monday, marking the city government’s first batch of the potentially life-saving shots.

The arriving vaccines include 3,000 doses each for the Health Department and the Fire Department. Health workers and emergency medical technicians are first in line to get those vaccines, and they began getting the shots immediately Monday.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and his top medical administrators toured the vaccination site. The mayor watched some employees get the shots, offering encouragement and joking that he could give them the shots himself.

“We do feel a sense of hope about the pandemic ending next year, but we still have a way to go,” Turner said at a news conference. “Today is a big day for Houston and the ongoing battle against COVID-19.”

Vaccines started arriving in Houston-area hospitals earlier this month.

These doses arrived from the Texas Department of State Health Services, and they are going to city workers included the first phase of the state’s roll-out plan. Stephen Williams, the Health Department director, said it has over 260 people in that phase, directly involved in medical care associated with COVID-19. His department has also notified about 365 nurses with the Houston and Pearland Independent School Districts that qualify for vaccination, along with some workers at long-term health care facilities that may not have been connected to providers yet.

“This is a great day because it’s the beginning of the end,” said Dr. David Persse, the city’s health authority. “I don’t meet the current criteria, so I can’t get vaccinated today… but as soon as I can, I will get vaccinated.”

He encouraged others to do the same, while continuing to practice vigilance in the coming months. Williams said the Health Department would serve as a safety net to ensure the vaccines are available to all who need them, while coordinating outreach strategies and other public health goals.

Texas currently estimates the vaccines will be available to the broader public in the spring. Phase 1B, the next stage of the roll-out, includes people 65 and older, along with adults over 16 that have certain chronic medical conditions, such as cancer or heart disease. That could begin as early as this week.

Persse said the state has told providers they can move onto the next tier when they feel they have exhausted the people included in the first one.

“The point is nobody wants there to be any dose sitting around waiting,” Persse said.

Turner, who is 66, said he could receive his vaccination date next week.

The vaccines come as Houston continues to weather the pandemic. Turner announced 765 new cases and one new death attributed to the virus, bringing the city’s totals to date to 116,043 and 1,544 respectively.

The city’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests that come back positive — is now 11.2 percent.

Fire Chief Sam Peña said another firefighter entered the hospital with COVID-19 on Monday. Three firefighters have died with the virus.

Turner and the health officials also asked residents to cancel any New Year’s plans that include large gatherings.

Echoing a sentiment shared by many, the mayor said he looks forward to bringing in a new year safely.

“I’m certainly ready for 2020 to be a part of our history,” he said.

