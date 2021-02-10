CDC Holding National Forum on the COVID-19 Vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is organizing a virtual forum on the COVID-19 vaccine that will bring together practitioners and providers who are vaccinating communities across the nation.
The event is being held Feb. 22-24.
“The forum aims to promote the most effective strategies to build trust and confidence in COVID-19 vaccines, use data to optimize vaccine implementation, and provide participants with practical information for increasing vaccine access in communities nationwide, especially for persons at increased risk of COVID-19 disease and those who may face barriers to vaccination,” the announcement reads.
The forum will allow information exchange on the most effective strategies to:
• Build trust and confidence in COVID-19 vaccines
• Use data to drive vaccine implementation
• Provide practical information for optimizing
Learn more here.