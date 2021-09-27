Bladen County (NC) EMT Succumbs to COVID-19

Donna Cagle, who worked as an EMT for Bladenboro (NC) EMS for 21 years, died after battling COVID-19.

“She was a very caring person, she was very dependable, there’s never been a time when you called on Donna and she did not reach out to help you.” Jeanene Green, Cagle’s friend and work partner, told WECT-TV. That was just in her nature to be caring, she’s been like that all of her life.

Cagle was not vaccinated. She was thinking about it, but it caught her before, it was too late,” Green said.

Cagle’s funeral service was held Sunday.