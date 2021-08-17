Barrow County (GA) Announces Death of Firefighter/EMT from COVID-19

Firefighter/EMT Timothy Watson died on Sunday following complications from COVID-19, Barrow County (GA) officials announced.

Watson began working with Barrow County Emergency Services in 2015. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and National Guard.

Arrangements are as follows:

Visitation: Wednesday, August 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Smith’s Funeral Home in Winder, GA.

Funeral Service: Thursday, August 19, at 2p.m. at Winder First Baptist Church. Full fire department honors along with military honors will be bestowed upon him.

Internment: Rose Hill Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.