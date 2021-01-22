AMR Corning (NY) Paramedic Dies after Contracting COVID-19

American Medical Response (Corning, NY) released the following statement following the passing of one of their own from COVID-19.

We are heartbroken to announce that we have lost a beloved member of our AMR Corning family, Critical Care Paramedic Daryl Tombs. Daryl was with our company for over 30 years. During his career, he was a supervisor at Rural Metro Ambulance, a part-time firefighter with Corning City Fire, a volunteer firefighter for multiple departments over the years, and he dispatched for Steuben County 911 and Sheriff’s office. Daryl never took a break, he was always working, always serving his community. He was the kind of person that we all strive to be.



Daryl was one of the most selfless people you could ever meet. When a problem needed to be fixed, he was right there offering his help, and would take care of it for you. He would give the shirt off his back to someone in need. You could often find Daryl helping at Watkins Glen International Raceway. He loved being at the track. In true Daryl form, he would help to cook food to feed all of the crews, and he would make sure everyone had a plate before he did. Daryl was a warm person and a bright light, and he will be deeply missed by all of us.



Please keep Daryl’s family and friends in your thoughts through this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace Daryl, we’ll take it from here.