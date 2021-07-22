American Hospital Association Urges Health Workers to Get COVID Vaccine

The American Hospital Association (AHA) Board of Trustees has adopted a policy statement on the vaccination of healthcare workers. The statement supports hospitals and health systems that adopt mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies, with local factors and circumstances shaping whether and how these policies are implemented. In addition, the AHA continues to strongly urge the vaccination of all healthcare personnel to protect all patients and communities from the risks of COVID-19.

“The evidence is clear: COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective in reducing both the risk of becoming infected and spreading the virus to others,” said Rick Pollack, AHA’s president and CEO. “The AHA supports hospitals and health systems that choose, based on local factors, to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for their workforce. Doing so will help protect the health and well-being of healthcare personnel and the patients and communities they proudly serve.”

The full policy statement from the AHA on the vaccination of healthcare workers can be found here.

