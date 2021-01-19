Alfred (ME) Fire Rescue Scales Back Operations After COVID-19 Outbreak

According to a report from WMTW, Alfred (ME) Fire Rescue (AFR) has suspended most operations after multiple AFR staff tested positive for COVID-19.

AFR officials said the first case surfaced last week. On January 16, the town of Alfred released a statement on Facebook reporting the initial outbreak.

On Saturday, AFR Chief Chris Carpenter decided to cease more department operations until they could identify all close contacts.

Although operations are limited, AFR Deputy Chief Jarrett Clarke, also a paramedic, and other AFR members who are not affected, are still responding to calls and providing emergency medical care until aid arrives from nearby towns.

It was not clear how long the department would be limited in its operations.