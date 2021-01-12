71 TX Hospitals Now Have Real-Time Access to Mobile Medical Data

Chambers County Emergency Medical Services was deployed to the city of Del Rio last week to assist with the care and transport of patients suffering from the coronavirus.

To support its partner-client’s mission, Beyond Lucid Technologies (BLT) — a software firm that shares EMS & Fire data with hospitals and public health agencies and tracks patient care over time (including COVID-19 exposures, labs and vaccines) — today announced that it has activated access to inbound patient records for all 71 hospitals that are affiliated with the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Network (STRAC).

All NEMSIS-compliant patient care charting systems used by EMS & Fire agencies transporting patients to the STRAC-affiliated facilities are supported. Patient records can be transferred to the hospital in as little as 30 seconds following submission via the MEDIVIEW BEACON Prehospital Health Information Exchange (HIE).

In addition to Chambers County EMS, BLT collaborates with Cypress Creek EMS and the Harris County Emergency Services District 48 Fire Department.

STRAC facilities include rural and military hospitals, and multi-site hospital systems including Christus Health and Baptist Health. Every one now has a node on the MEDIVIEW BEACON Prehospital HIE, joining hospitals in Harris, Chambers, Montgomery and Williamsburg counties — over 200 hospitals nationwide. Records processed through the MEDIVIEW BEACON Prehospital HIE can be exported in federally standardized data formats (CCDs) that are consumable by hospitals’ electronic health record systems and regional health information exchanges with no custom engineering. Hospitals can return outcomes — including COVID-19 infection status — with 1-touch simplicity.

“Chambers County EMS was tasked with the Texas state mission to provide support for COVID-19, and we were looking for a way to follow up with these extremely sick patients,” said Ron Nichols, Chambers County EMS Director and Emergency Services Coordinator. “We continue to use outcomes data collected from our local hospitals to evolve our protocols in the direction of best practices to provide optimal services for our citizens and patients. In addition to meeting these objectives, the MEDIVIEW BEACON Prehospital Health Information Exchange also lets our team continue contract tracing of our crews for follow-up and symptom monitoring. Chambers County EMS is proud to be partners with Beyond Lucid Technologies, to help protect our staff and our community.”

“Even before the COVID-19 crisis, we were in awe of our partner-clients as they tirelessly and selflessly care for their communities,” said Jonathon Feit, Beyond Lucid Technologies’s Co-Founder & Chief Executive. “BLT’s commitment is to care for Mobile Medical professionals, in part by ensuring that technology is a help — not a hindrance — to their operations, including interoperability. We aim to ensure that agencies have the quality data they need to share insights across the care continuum. Therefore, when Chief Nichols asked us to help his crews get work done faster and more efficiently, by letting data to flow from ambulance to hospital in real-time at the touch of a button — and to track clinical outcomes and COVID-19 data, including exposures, labs, and vaccinations over time — we were pleased to drop a net over the region within one day.”