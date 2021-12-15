Responders Are Not Commodities. We Should Be Offering to Overpay All of Them.

A Response to December 4, 2021, Los Angeles Times Column Written by Steve Lopez

Steve Lopez’s December 4th Los Angeles Times column— titled, “To anti-vax firefighters, bye-bye. Now let’s build back better at the LAFD”—unfortunately hits a sour note by arguing about why paramedics should be hired in place of the Los Angeles city firefighters who may face a variety of fates if they choose not to get vaccinated. The flub was quick but meaningful—just one line in which he described EMS professionals as “easier, quicker and cheaper to hire” than firefighters—but to seek its correction (and indeed, an apology) is not a matter of political correctness.

It was extraordinarily commoditizing, and devalued not only the professional capabilities of these brave women and men who have done extraordinary work, at the risk of their lives, their psychological health, and their families—everyday, and even more since March 2020.

It also seems surprising in an era of supposed “wokeness,” when we tiptoe around sensitivities and seek to inclusivity, celebrate diversity. To suggest that a group of skilled and trained professionals should be retained merely (or at all…) because they are “easier, quicker and cheaper to hire” is anathema to the sort of support that one might expect from Southern California’s Paper of Record.

More from Jonathon S. Feit

Politics aside, what about hiring Fire & EMS personnel because they are talented, valiant, and earn entrée into the homes—and hearts—of the people they serve? Firefighters and paramedics (and EMTs, and Community Paramedics) all share qualities like empathy and altruism. One can debate the financial implications and labor practices of one or another group of professionals without distilling their impact down to a “lower cost option.” Especially in the midst of a public health crisis.

Even if one questions this or that about COVID-19, there can be no doubt whatsoever about the scourge of substance use (opioids, opiates, and amphetamines); rising rates of teen and young adult suicide; a recent report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showing the highest number of fatal crash crashes since 2007; and as people live longer, an explosion of late-in-life illness like memory issues, diabetes, cancers, and chronic pain (along with the complex relationship between the latter three and substance use disorders).

When any of the aforementioned scenarios get especially bad, such that the margin between life and death thins to near-transparent, Fire & EMS professionals go toward the scene. Shouldn’t we be offering to overpay them for their work? Surgery is not something that anyone would want to associate with the word “cheapest.” Why should emergency medical services (no matter what patch color is worn by the person who provides them)?

These are clinicians we’re talking about. Neither commodities nor widgets.

As activists seek equity in all things—along the lines of gender, race, and more (as a man with a disability, please let me know when that dimension makes the cut…)—the nuances of public health and public safety deserve debate. Even if our country has temporarily forgotten how to do it, debate is healthy. No organization is perfect; the very act of pursuing diversity makes statis impossible, setting up a paradox of never-ending change that can make activists wince. Nevertheless, Fire & EMS—and Police as well—play vital roles in ensuring, and bolstering, all that is best about the society we take for granted.

We therefore have an ethical obligation to ask, for all those who put themselves on the line—and especially when the City of Angels, where I was born and raised, pays some entertainers an astonishing multiple of what it pays the vast majority of its Responders (let alone teachers, grocers, manual laborers, and others “frontline” caregivers)—should we have the freedom to even suggest that one is “cheaper” than the other? Shouldn’t both Fire & EMS be so expensive that we treasure them like we do actors and actresses, directors and producers, jewelry and fashion designers, and executives who fly to space?

A shorthand that I often say is, living in California: “Without Fire we would have no cities or towns to return to; without EMS, there would be no one to return to those cities and towns” (and still I skim over the gravity of the work that these folks do). During a drought, while a pandemic rages anew, and the Social Determinants of Health plaguing our once-and-again shining cities are getting worse day by day—and to top it off, the fire season has stretched to “year-round”—Californians, more than anyone, should celebrate with full voice all who run toward the crisis, as opposed to tearing down one group of Responders in the name of the other, or worse, in service of a political point and a punchy headline.