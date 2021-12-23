EMS LawLine: Getting Prepared for Prior Authorization of RSNAT Patients

Prior authorization for repetitive, scheduled, non-emergent ambulance transports (RSNAT) of Medicare beneficiaries has been in place in some states for several years. For those of you in those eight states (NJ, PA, SC, DE, MD, NC, VA, WV) and Washington D.C., you have seen the affect this process has on your staff and your patients. For those of you in the other 42 states, prior authorization is coming soon, and, unlike some federal programs, it looks like this one is going to be implemented on time (at least in some states). The expansion dates are currently:

On December 1, 2021, in Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas;

On February 1, 2022, in Alabama, American Samoa, California, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Mariana Islands and Tennessee;

No earlier than April 1, 2022, in Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Puerto Rico, Wisconsin, and U.S. Virgin Islands;

No earlier than June 1, 2022, in Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont; and

No earlier than August 1, 2022, in Alaska, Arizona, Idaho, Kentucky, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

The RSNAT prior authorization model began as a demonstration model intended to reduce the volume of patients transported to dialysis and other destinations by ambulance on a repetitive basis. The cost of ambulance transport is significantly more than other means of transport, and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has long believed that many of these patients could safely be transported by other means. Two evaluation reports of the program support this CMS belief. As many as 60% of repetitive patients in the pilot states were denied ambulance transport at a savings of more than $550 million, according to the Second Evaluation Report, allegedly without having an adverse impact on quality or access to care for the patients.

So, with these cost saving results, CMS is expanding the program nationwide. And with expansion right around the corner, what can you do to prepare if you transport any repetitive, non-emergent Medicare patients?

Research

First, check your Medicare Administrative Contractor’s (“MAC”) website to see if they have any guidance on the RSNAT process. If your MAC is one of those that had jurisdiction over one of the pilot states, namely Novitas Solutions and Palmetto GBA, they have posted resource information on their websites. If your MAC is new to the RSNAT prior authorization program, it may not offer much guidance yet, but we expect the process to be similar to the process outlined by Novitas and Palmetto GBA.

Update

Your forms, policies, and processes may all need to be revised, or at a minimum revisited, to make sure that they are sufficient. Review your physician certification statement (“PCS”) form to see if it is current and asks the relevant questions specific to the patients you are transporting; and feel free to check out the free forms section on our website for an example.

Consider implementing a repetitive patient assessment process as well, to fully evaluate the potential patients before you accept them for repetitive transports. There are specific forms to document this process. These forms should catch more information about a patient’s overall condition than what your crew may observe in a single patient transport. Implement new policies and processes specific to getting all forms completed in a timely manner and getting them submitted to your MAC so that your patients can be qualified before their third transport.

Communicate

Talk with your facility and dialysis center partners as well as the patient’s attending physician. You will need to get more detailed patient information from them than what they have been accustomed to giving you in the past. Specifically, you will need more than a signature and date on a PCS. You will need to get them to fully complete the form to explain why their patient needs an ambulance and cannot be transported by other means.

If experience from the pilot states provides any guidance, statements on the PCS will need to be backed up by documents from a recent assessment in the physician’s patient record. You can’t just rely on the PCS, when they call you for a transport, they should have a good reason for making that request, so ask them about it and document what they say in response regarding why the patient needs an ambulance. A good call intake questionnaire will help document all of that. As noted above, they will need to share their medical records with you, as experience has shown that third-party records that substantiate patient conditions and discuss patient’s limitations will be required in the prior authorization process.

Talk with your administrative staff, let them know about the new processes that will be necessary to obtain a prior authorization. Also, give them the time and the tools they will need to succeed; if your MAC or other industry resources offer any training on the RSNAT process, encourage your staff to attend.

And finally, talk to your crews about proper documentation. With repetitive transports, crews can sometimes get complacent about fully describing the patient’s condition. Think back to earlier: thorough documentation is documentation that is “completely honest and honestly complete,” and is a must when it comes to prior authorization. And remember, “bed-confinement” is a strong indicator of medical necessity for a non-emergency ambulance, but it is not absolutely required to meet the Medicare standard. And bed-confinement alone is not sufficient. You must have other medical justification for transporting the patient, and you must be specific. Some specific questions include: What makes the patient unable to sit up in a moving vehicle? What conditions require monitoring or interventions? Or why does a cognitive issue require that the patient be transported by ambulance? Clear, fact-based answers to these questions will help show why the patient may need an ambulance even if the patient does not meet all three elements of the bed-confined definition.

Advocate

While the reports have found that as many as 60% of repetitive non-emergency patients have been cut from ambulance rosters due to the prior authorization process, do not give up if you feel that your patients qualify and truly need an ambulance for transportation. Stand up for them by showing the MAC a complete and accurate picture of the patient’s condition that paints the picture that an ambulance is medically necessary. It may take some work on your end to do that, but being an advocate for your patient and securing the benefits they deserve and are entitled to receive under the rules is well worth the effort.

Christopher Kelly, attorney, and Steve Johnson, reimbursement consultant, are with Page, Wolfberg & Wirth LLC. For over 21 years, PWW has been the nation’s leading EMS industry law firm. PWW attorneys and consultants have decades of hands-on experience providing EMS, managing ambulance services and advising public, private and nonprofit clients across the U.S. PWW helps EMS agencies with reimbursement, compliance, HR, privacy and business issues, and provides training on documentation, liability, leadership, reimbursement and more. Visit the firm’s website at www.pwwemslaw.com. For more information contact them at info@pwwemslaw.com. This article is not intended as legal advice.