An Ode of Gratitude to Our Friend, Dr. Gregory Mears

Maybe it’s a function of getting older, alongside the carnage wrought by a pandemic that has kept us in glass bubbles – able to see our compatriots going about their business but too infrequently able to touch them. But a gut-punch phenomenon is becoming too frequent: “When last I saw him, he looked fine.” Last time was longer ago than it seems. Most of 2020 doesn’t count. The cadence of conferences, “See you next time at the bar, we’ll catch up on life again” has dragged out. Along the way, the body still dies a little bit.

‘Twas the day after Christmas 2021 when I learned via LinkedIn that my friend, colleague and (marketplace) competitor Greg Mears is sick and entering hospice. Sucker punch. The word around the virtual campfire is cancer. #CancerSucks. Too many of those we love — our industry seems to get much more than its fair share – are falling to it, along with, neurological disease like ALS, and of course, the ever-present specter of suicide. I wanted to write this tribute quickly, since Greg is still with us and I hope that modern medicine does its best to keep him so as long as he can stay comfortably. A recent episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm features comedian Albert Brooks (you know him from many things, including the voice of the father clownfish in Finding Nemo) deciding to throw himself a funeral while he’s still alive. He figured – and there’s something to this – that if folks are going to say nice things about him, it’d be nice if he got to hear them!

Dr. Greg Mears is someone that people have said nice things about in many contexts, and he has deserved them all. He is a gentleman of rare character: one might say that he is—to the modern data-driven Fire & EMS ecosystem—what Tim Berners-Lee is to the internet. According to the European Council for Nuclear Research, “Berners-Lee, a British scientist, invented the World Wide Web in 1989, while working at CERN.” No small achievement…how many get to know they impacted the entire world?

Within the Mobile Medical ecosystem, Greg did something similar—and he was likewise both revered for his work, and hidden from everyday conversation. According to ZOLL, his most recent employer:

Dr. Mears was the original principal investigator for the National EMS Information System (NEMSIS), the standard for EMS data and medical record systems, from 2001 to 2006, coinvestigator/ medical director for the project until 2011, and has served on the advisory board since 2011. Prior to joining ZOLL, Dr. Mears served as the Director of Innovation for the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he was a clinical professor of emergency medicine.

More from the Author

In other words, the technology that is both the bane of emergency medical services – and its backbone, the fuel to power its interoperability with electronic health records and earn Fire & EMS a seat at Healthcare Table of the Future – all was borne of Greg’s genius. If the industry is going to need to prove its value, why not give it the structure to do so?

Despite the inertia for which our industry is famous, Greg was never one to raise his voice above a drawl and a whisper for all the years I’ve known him. He has always been quick to a smile and to sit down for a drink, to ask questions as if he didn’t already know the answers—because he did. His brain certainly got wherever it was going before mind did.

My relationship with Greg has always involved a bit of a dance, because we worked at opposing data, analytics and interoperability companies that sometimes—in places like San Francisco—also work together. The business buzzword is “co-opetition.” We compete fiercely when appropriate but also collaborate beautifully, mindful that the prize is partner-client satisfaction and a chance to innovate, showcasing that better is possible.

Ironically, we tended to find time to discuss those possibilities near the end of a summit or a trip to one another’s neighborhood, with drink in hand at the bar (and I always wished I could have kept going, but I had to drive to a flight…). Timing is rarely one’s friend.

Still, the dance was helpful because it forced our relationship to quickly move beyond tech and business, the two areas where we were least free to really discuss anything. I remember like yesterday the first time we met and chatted—I felt honored that he found the time, despite a dance card overflowing with prior engagements, to chat with a relative newcomer seeking to build an enterprise inspired by his work.

Our two-step may have been awkward for a moment or two—Should I mention what is really on my mind? Will he tell me what he’s thinking about? What do I not know that I need to know?—but inevitably every discussion wended back to life itself. Work became an afterthought. We spoke of children (mine), and children and grandchildren (his). Greg spoke of the love of his life, and his desire to be home. To the fact that travel wasn’t as fun anymore, and when was he just going to retire and take a breather?

We talked some strategy, some medicine. We dreamed aloud about what could be if the industry would get out of its own way—and expressed optimism that it would, eventually. We contemplated ways to move innovation along, together. But most of all, we just talked.

It’s hard to write about such memories knowing we may not have many more chances. But isn’t that the way of life (at least for most of us)? Most among us will die someday.

In the film Braveheart, Gibson’s William Wallace says—with anticipation, not regret—“Every man dies. Not every man really lives.” I would add that not every man earns the joy of knowing that he has changed all that will comes afterward. Let our friend Greg know that, before he passes to yonder seas (aided by fair and following winds), that his commitment changed everything, and that those among us who continue to beat the drum are grateful to him.