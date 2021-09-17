Thorne Ambulance Service EMTs Praised for Compassion

Ryan Thorne of Thorne Ambulance Service in South Carolina asked we pass along a thank you note he received about two of his EMTs who remined by the side of a dying patient. “In a time where we are surrounded by so much hopelessness, doubt and fear – I felt refreshed to read of this act of compassion and kindness,” Thorne told JEMS on Friday morning.

The message is as follows:

“I know stories about Covid get old. We’ve been dealing with it for so long now that most of us just scroll past posts about it. But I really wanted to share this story. It happened last night and it made me realize that compassion and caring does still exist in this world.

One of my patients last night was at the end of his life. He was initially supposed to be transported to a hospice facility, but because he was so sick, it was decided to keep him with us since he was minutes away from passing. When the EMTs showed up to transport him, I was telling them the story about this patient.

The patient used to be a New York City police officer, and was there in NYC on September 11. I only know this because he was my patient a few days ago also and he told me the story and began crying when telling me about that day. It was also September 11th, 20 years later so emotions were strong.

When the EMTs heard this, he told me that he served in the military and didn’t think a man like this should have to die alone. Since the EMTs didn’t have to transport him after all, they stayed with him instead. Not wanting to leave because they didn’t want a man that went though 9/11 on that level, to die alone. Those EMTs stayed with him, holding his hand until his final breath. They even stayed after to pay their respects. What got to me the most, was one of the EMTs cut the USA flag off his EMT uniform. Actually cut it off and placed it on the mans chest after he passed.

Our entire floor was grateful to encounter such amazing individuals. They had us in tears to say the least. It made me see that compassion and honor still exists in todays world. It made me see a lot of things. I’m grateful that my patient didn’t have to die alone, but had someone there, holding his hand and paying their respects that he so deserved until the very end.

Thank you Thorne Ambulance Service for your awesome and caring staff. Y’all rock!”