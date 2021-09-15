Terry Peeler Recognized for 30 Years of Service

Terry Peeler, a retired firefighter-paramedic with the City Of Livingston (AL) was recently recognized by the National Registry Of Emergency Medical Technicians for achieving 30 consecutive years of national EMS certification.

To maintain his status as a Nationally Registered paramedic, Peeler completed, on a biennial basis, the most comprehensive recertification program for EMS professionals in America.

By maintaining his certification and completing regular continuing education courses, Peeler has demonstrated his commitment to providing exceptional prehospital emergency medical care.

Peeler was Nationally Registered as a Paramedic in 1991 (January 29,1991) and has been serving the Livingston community since. Prior to this position, Peeler worked for the City Of Livingston as a firefighter.