Southside Virginia Emergency Crew Makes History With First Ever Female Director

Southside Virginia Emergency Crew is very excited to announce that effective immediately, Paramedic Jennifer Lewis has been promoted to director of operations. Lewis makes history in her new position as the first-ever female director of operations at SVEC.

Lewis first received her EMT in 1994 as a part of a pilot program for her high school’s vocational program. She then received her paramedic certification in 2004 and started working for SVEC in 2005. Most recently, Lewis served in the position of deputy director of operations. In her free time, Jen enjoys spending time outdoors with her family.

“We are all very excited for Jen, and we thank her for her hard work and dedication to the growth and betterment of our agency,” the service wrote in announcing the promotion.